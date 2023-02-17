‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Ending Explained: Everything You Need To Know

Scott (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank (Michael Douglas) go on a life-changing journey when they end up in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Initially, Scott and Cassie are separated from the Pyms and cross paths with Kang (Jonathan Majors) the Conqueror. Kang threatens to kill Cassie if Scott doesn’t retrieve his power core and use Pym particles to shrink it back to size.

Kang is in this predicament in the first place because of Janet van Dyne. While she was stuck in the Quantum Realm, Kang crash-landed in his ship right in front of her. They grew close as they tried to fix his ship, specifically the power core, which he can use to travel through different timelines in different universes. She believes that if she helped Kang fix his ship that he would get her back to Hank and Hope.

They fixed the power core, but everything changed when Janet was installing it back on the ship. When the core and the ship were connected back to Kang, she learned that he had destroyed entire worlds and timelines. Kang never crashed by accident. He was exiled to the Quantum Realm. Once his ship was fixed, Kang was going to go back to wreaking havoc.

Janet refused to let Kang leave the Quantum Realm. She took the core and enlarged it using her Pym discs so he wouldn’t be able to use it. She spent years running from Kang until she was saved.

How Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Ends

In the present day, Scott is forced to go along with what Kang wants because Cassie’s life is on the line. Scott travels to the center of the enlarged core but gets caught up in a probability where he meets thousands of different versions of himself. Thankfully, Hope gives him a hand. They are able to shrink the core.

Kang gets his hands on the core and doesn’t give Cassie back. This infuriates Scott because they had a deal. Kang claims to know “how it all ends… all of it.” He wants to “burn the broken world and make a new one.”

Kang also reveals to Janet his plan for revenge once he can power his ship with the core. Scott, Hope, and Cassie fight off Kang’s army and henchmen. Hank comes in for the save with his ant army when Kang joins the fight. When Kang is down, Janet tells her family that they only have one shot to open a portal back to their world. Janet, Hank, Cassie, and Hope get through, but Scott is stopped by Kang.

Scott and Kang get into a brutal knockdown fight. Hope returns to the Quantum Realm to save Scott and take down Kang once and for all. They destroy the core and Kang is killed in the process. This Kang, at least.

Cassie is able to open up a second portal that brings Scott and Hope back home. The movie ends with Scott celebrating Cassie’s fake birthday with their family. While he should be over the moon, Scott can’t stop thinking about what Kang said to him, that everyone would die if he didn’t get out. Scott definitely has questions, but he chooses to ignore any doubts he has about Kang.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scenes

The first post-credits scene proves that Scott should be very, very worried. While the “exiled” Kang is dead, there are hundreds (if not thousands) of other Kang variants. These versions of Kang have called all the variants to assemble. One variant of Kang notices that others are “beginning to touch the multiverse,” and they can’t let that happen.

The second post-credits scene features Loki and Mobius having traveled back in time. They stumble across a man performing as Victor Timely, but he’s clearly another Kang variant. “It’s him,” Loki says, recognizing Kang (a.k.a. He Who Remains). This means that this Kang variant will likely pop up in Loki season 2. As the final credits roll, “Kang Will Return” flashes upon the screen.