Kathryn Newton: 5 Things About The New Marvel Star Playing Cassie Lang In ‘Ant-Man 3’

It’s all about Kathryn Newton these days. The 26-year-old makes a splash in her first Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie sets the stage for Kathryn to appear in future MCU projects.

So, who is Kathryn Newton? She is one of Hollywood’s most talented rising stars. Get to know the Ant-Man star and find out more about her past roles, golfing talent, and more.

1. Kathryn plays Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It was announced that Kathryn had been cast as Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, during Disney Investor Day in 2020. The role of Cassie was previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Furhmann. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks Kathryn’s first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2. Kathryn rose to fame in The Society.

Kathryn has been acting since she was 4 years old. She made her television debut in the soap opera All My Children. She went on to appear in the HBO hit Big Little Lies as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter. The actress has also starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Detective Pikachu, and Freaky.

Her major breakout moment was in the Netflix series The Society. She played Allie Pressman in the teen drama. The show had been renewed for season 2, but it was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Kathryn is a talented golfer.

She’s got a good swing! When Kathryn was in high school, she played for her school’s golf team. She intended to play in the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open but she had to drop out of the sectional qualifier after getting cast in a movie.

“The thing I love about golf is that it’s all on me,” Kathryn told Golf Digest in 2015. “I can’t blame another player, the wind, or even blame a bad round on one chunked shot. It’s not subjective at all. Meanwhile, acting is very subjective. I can be the best actor and not get the job. Golf has given me balance in my life and focus and drive that I don’t think I would have had on my own.”

4. Kathryn was born in Florida.

Kathryn was born in Orlando, Florida. She grew up in Miami. Her family moved to Los Angeles where she attended Notre Dame High School.

5. Kathryn is an artist.

In addition to her acting talents, the actress is a skilled artist. “I love to sketch and draw fashion, so after every fashion show I do, I’ll paint a picture and I’ll send it as a thank you card to the designer,” she told Only Natural Diamonds. “Right now I’m sending one to Walter Chiapponi, the creative director of Tod’s. I drew my look from the fashion show that I went to in Milan. Someone told me recently that she still has it on her fridge and that just makes me really happy.”