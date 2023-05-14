Halle Bailey Stuns With Gorgeous ‘Little Mermaid’ Performance On ‘American Idol’

Our new Ariel graced us with her presence during the May 14 episode of American Idol. It was only fitting that Halle Bailey performed during Disney Night seeing as she’s a Disney princess! The actress performed a stunning rendition of “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

For the performance, Halle was giving mermaid vibes in a strapless blue dress. The gown cinched around her waist and poofed out at the bottom into a stunning skirt and train. It was complete with a giant bow at the back, and Halle accessorized with a diamond necklace earrings. She had her hair curled and pulled back into a half ponytail.

American Idol’s top 5 performed for America’s vote during the episode. Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, and Wé Ani sang Disney classics and were mentored by Sofia Carson. The top 5 also took a trip to Disneyland Resort. By the end of the night, the top 5 will be trimmed to the top 3.

Halle is gearing up for the release of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which will hit theaters on May 26. She stars alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Halle opened up about taking on the iconic role. “I think we all go through the things Ariel goes through: feeling uncertain but passionate about our future, knowing when we want something great for ourselves and what lengths we’ll go to get it,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “This whole process was a lot on me, physically and mentally. I never thought I would ever be able to accomplish something like this, and coming out of it, I’m a very different person. I know now what I want for myself and my future.”

Director Rob Marshall revealed that Halle was the “first person” he saw for the role of Ariel. He raved that Halle “set the bar so high.” He added, “When she sang, you got a deep understanding of what it is that Ariel wants, you believe that the stakes are high, and you just root for her to succeed.”

The live-action film will include your favorite songs from Disney’s 1989 animated film and some include updated lyrics. However, new songs have been added to the movie as well.