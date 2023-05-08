Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, Rocks Daisy Dukes At Taylor Swift’s Concert

Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillipe were in a “State of Grace” as they watched Taylor Swift perform in Nashville over the weekend, and they have pics and video to prove it! Ava, 23, was “Bejeweled” from head to toe in her May 8 Instagram post, which showed her posing with a friend from behind the stage at Taylor’s Eras Tour. She channeled country Taylor in a pair of high-waisted, distressed daisy dukes, a pink strapless corset bedazzled with gold glitter, and white, mid-calf cowgirl boots. She wore her blonde hair curled and accessorized with a small silver purse and sparkling waterfall earrings.

Ava also included a video from the night, which was presumably taken by her famous mom. The video showed her and her brunette friend bopping along to the Midnights hit, “Karma”. In the caption of her post, Ava recalled some of her favorite moments from the night: 1. “crying & holding my bff listening to ‘Fifteen’ during the acoustic set”; 2. “gushing about our favorite songs with some younger Swifties & telling them about seeing the Fearless Tour when I was their age”; 3. “dancing our absolute hearts out in a sea of love, friendship bracelets, & LOTS of glitter”. Sounds like quite the night!

Reese, 47, gave her daughter some love in the comment section. “Epic Night!! So amazing to share it with you,” she wrote.

The Morning Show actress also shared a clip from the Eras Tour, specifically of Taylor singing the end of “Bejeweled”. She also raved about the night in her caption. “What a night to remember ! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans,” she began. “The stellar song choices , inspired choreography, other-worldly art design … an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight”. If we didn’t feel FOMO then, we certainly do now!

Reese and Ava are just some of the stars spotted at Tay’s Nashville show over the weekend. Her besties and some of the original “Girl Squad” members, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge, were spotted in the VIP tent at the Grammy Award-winning artist’s May 6 show at Nissan Stadium. Plus, Taylor’s rumored new love interest, The 1975‘s Matty Healy, was also seen jamming out to the show and playfully dancing with Gigi. In fact, he was there for two nights of Nashville’s three shows.

He and Taylor were reportedly photographed for the first time together on May 7 while riding in the back seat of a chauffeured black SUV, which only fueled romance rumors. After the photos were taken, an insider confirmed that the pair are casually seeing each other. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” the person told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”