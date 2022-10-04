Reese Witherspoon Doesn’t Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava: ‘I Don’t See It’

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter both have long blonde hair, heart-shaped faces, and adorable big smiles. In fact, they look so much alike, that TODAY show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were stunned when the Oscar-winning actress insisted to them on the Oct. 4 episode that she and her 23-year-old look-a-like daughter, Ava Phillippe, don’t resemble each other at all. “She and I don’t see it that much,” Reese told co-hosts. Jenna was so stunned by this revelation that she exclaimed, “Wait, y’all are twins!”

It’s no secret that fans are convinced the 46-year-old Legally Blonde alum and her eldest child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe look like twins. In fact, HollywoodLife has a gallery of several photos of the pair looking super similar pinned above. There’s even more proof in Reese’s Instagram page. When Reese wished Ava a happy birthday in September, people flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and comments about their similar appearances. “I will never not do double takes at this duo,” influencer and podcaster Sarah Nicole Landry wrote. “Mother daughter twins,” Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness added. Even Cindy Crawford chimed in and commented, “Twinning!”

The comments were similar under a photo of Ava that Reese shared for National Daughters Day later that month. “And you’re on the left of this pic? No…right? Left?…ri…left….no right,” one person comically wrote to express their confusion over who is who in the sweet snapshot. “Simply copy and paste,” another added in agreement. A third completely bewildered follower wrote, “OMGGGGG it’s like looking at yourself. Reese.”

Regardless of whether or not Reese thinks she and her daughter are twins, there’s no doubt that she has loads of love for her. “Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative , talented daughter in my life !” she exclaimed in the National Daughters Day post on Sept. 26. “What a gift to share this life journey with you ..and the best makeup tips… it’s really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun!”

As noted above, Ava is the oldest child shared between Reese and Ryan. They also have an 18-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe. Reese also shares a 10-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, with her husband Jim Toth.

During her chat on TODAY, Reese opened up what it’s like to parent children of varying ages. “You establish a different relationship,” she explained “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be.”