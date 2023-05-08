Princess Charlotte, 8, Shows Off Her Archery Skills While Volunteering With Parents At The Big Help Out

After celebrating King Charles' Coronation, Princess Charlotte joined the rest of her family to volunteer and help renovate a building in Slough.

May 8, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is helped by Britain's Prince Louis (L) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive. The Big Help Out, 3rd Upton Scouts Hut, Slough, UK - 08 May 2023
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George, Britain's Prince Louis and Britain's Princess Charlotte pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family helped to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive. The Big Help Out, 3rd Upton Scouts Hut, Slough, UK - 08 May 2023
Image Credit: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte has excellent aim, and she showed her knack for archery while participating in a volunteering fundraiser with her family on Monday, May 8. Prince William and Kate Middleton’daughter, 8, had a little fun by practicing her skills with a boy and arrow while joining volunteers to help build and renovate the Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, UK with the rest of her family.

Princess Charlotte shows her archery skills while volunteering. (Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte rocked a red sweater with a white collar for the event. She also had a yellow and maroon handkerchief around her neck, as did the other members of her family who were volunteering. She looked very focused as she lined up her shot with the bow and arrow, but she was all smiles when she posed for a photo with her brothers Prince George9, and Prince Louis, 5. George rocked a blue polo, while his younger brother sported a blue-and-white striped polo. In videos from the event, she was seen helping with some of the improvements being made to the building.

Prince William, 40, Kate Middleton, 41, and their kids were all participating in The Big Help Out, which was a volunteering drive to celebrate King Charles‘ coronation on Saturday, May 6. Residents all across the UK were encouraged to celebrate the coronation by offering to volunteer wherever they could. “To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give us all the chance to help out in our own local communities,” The Big Help Out website says. “The objective of The Big Help Out is to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities. This is not a profit making or fundraising initiative.”

The princess smiles alongside her two brothers at the charitable event. (Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The volunteering opportunity came just after the whole family celebrated King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronations on Saturday, May 6. Prince George served as a Page of Honor for the ceremony, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis both watched along. George and Charlotte also attended the Coronation Concert on Sunday, where they looked like they had a blast enjoying the night of music with the rest of the Royal Family.

