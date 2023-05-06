Princess Charlotte Smiles Just Like Grandmother Princess Diana In Special Coronation Moment

Princess Charlotte, 8, never got to meet her grandmother, Princess Diana, but she smiles just like her! While riding in a carriage at her grandfather, King Charles’, coronation on May 6, Charlotte was photographed looking out the window with a closed-mouth grin. Viewers drew immediate comparisons to Princess Diana, who often had a similar smile at public events. This is not the first time that fans have noticed how much Charlotte looks like Diana, but her gazes at the coronation further solidified that she resembles her late grandmother.

King Charles was formally recognized as the King, while his wife, Queen Camilla, earned her Queen title at the coronation. Members of the royal family turned out to support King Charles. Charlotte arrived to the event with her younger brother, Prince Louis, 5, and parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Her older brother, Prince George, 10, served as a page for King Charles, and entered/exited the coronation by holding the King’s robe.

Charlotte was well-behaved throughout the ceremony, singing along to the songs and lasting through the entire two hours. Prince Louis, on the other hand, appeared to grow restless and began yawning in his seat. He was eventually escorted out for part of the coronation, but came back toward the end as his grandfather exited Westminster Abbey.

As Charlotte has gotten older, she’s been able to attend more public royal events. In Sept. 2022, she was in attendance at her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, funeral. She appeared to be very affected by the loss, as she was photographed crying amidst the service. During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022, Princess Charlotte even had to scold her little brother, Louis, as he started waving at onlookers when he wasn’t supposed to. She’s a fast learner!

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.