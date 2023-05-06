Prince Louis Yawns At King Charles’ Coronation & Leaves In The Middle Of Ceremony

Prince Louis, 5, had to be escorted out of his grandfather, King Charles‘, coronation on May 6 before the ceremony concluded. While Louis walked into the event alongside his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, he was noticeably absent later on. At one point, cameras panned to Charlotte, who was obediently singing in her seat, and viewers noticed that Louis was no longer by her side. Before his exit, he was also seen yawning while in his seat. He then returned toward the conclusion of the coronation to sing along to “God Save The King” while King Charles and Queen Camilla exited Westminster Abbey.

The decision to have Louis not stay for the entirety of the coronation was seemingly made before the big day. Omid Scobie, a royal reporter and expert, explained to Entertainment Tonight why the family was likely going to opt to have Louis leave the ceremony before it ended. “He was restless [at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June] and I think there are plans in place for Louis on the day of,” Omid shared. “It’s a two hour ceremony, so unlike his older brother, Prince George, who plays a central role, Louis may be there for the arrivals but then may dip out for a little while and reappear toward the end.” His prediction turned out to be correct.

Louis and Charlotte’s oldest brother, George, 10, served as a page for King Charles during the coronation. He helped hold up his grandfather’s robe as the King proceeded in and out of Westminster Abbey. George is now second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William.

At the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, Louis appeared quite restless, and was seen making funny faces while seated next to mom, Kate Middleton. She appeared to scold him amidst his antics. In September 2022, Louis was not in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, although George and Charlotte were both at the service.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.