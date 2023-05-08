Prince Louis, 5, Skips Coronation Concert: The Reason Why Revealed

Prince Louis was absent during King Charles’ Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 8. While Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, were both seen with their dad Prince William, 40, and mom Kate Middleton, 41, the youngest member of the family was not spotted with them from the Royal viewing box at the show.

While many fans said that they were upset that Louis wasn’t at the concert, the reason he didn’t attend is very practical. Given that the concert began at a late time, it appears that the reason that Louis, 5, wasn’t in attendance for the concert was simply that it was past his bedtime. The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to keep him at home during the concert, according to Entertainment Tonight. Besides William and Kate, other members of the Royal Family also enjoyed King Charles and Queen Camilla for the special celebration.

Louis missed out on the star-studded concert celebrating the historic coronation of Charles and Camilla. The concert included epic performances by Katy Perry, singing “Roar” and “Firework,“ Lionel Richie performing “All Night Long” and “Easy,” as well as other performances by world-renowned stars like Andrea Bocelli, and more. Prince William also gave a beautiful speech celebrating his father’s coronation.

Even though Louis didn’t get to attend the concert, he was there during his grandfather’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The prince did briefly step out during the coronation ceremony too. He also joined the rest of his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace shortly after the church service, after there had been people wondering if he’d be able to attend after he had been absent from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

Louis and his sister Charlotte really stole the show with how adorable they both looked while watching the ceremony with their mom and dad. Louis sported a black robe, while his sister wore a white dress. Their older brother Prince George held a very important position during the coronation, as he served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. For his role in the ceremony, George had a very special red robe.