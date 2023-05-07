Prince William & Kate Middleton Declare ‘What. A. Day.’ After History Making Coronation For King Charles

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, shared a Twitter post one day after King Charles‘ headline-making coronation on Saturday. The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed gratitude and joy in the tweet, and also included a video full of some of the most memorable moments they had at the big royal event. They attended and were part of the ceremony along with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation pic.twitter.com/qaYFXSjjli — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2023

“What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation,” the caption for the tweet, which was posted right after the festivities took place, read. Once it was published, it didn’t take long for followers to engage and comment. Many of them brought up their favorite moments from the historical day, including the moment William honored his father by kissing him on the cheek.

“It was absolutely splendid! Your gesture toward your father with kiss on the cheek was very gracious and honourable; the King was full of emotion and happy. As a father of a son. I felt the joy in the King’s expression. A great day. God save the King!” one response read.

Some of the moments William and Kate captured and shared in the video were when the family left their residence to head to Westminster Abbey in London, where the coronation took place, and their carriage ride there. They also captured the moment they were on the balcony at Buckingham Palace alongside the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla. The proud parents and their three kids happily waved to the cheering crowd and looked excited about the once-in-a-lifetime day.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Camilla was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.