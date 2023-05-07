Prince William Makes Memorable & Emotional Speech At King Charles’ Coronation Concert: Watch

Prince William, 40, gave a touching and memorable speech at his father, King Charles‘ coronation concert on Sunday. The Prince of Wales, who is next to be King in the royal line of succession, talked about his father and grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, during the emotional moment, but kicked things off with a joke that mentioned concert performer Lionel Richie. “Don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long,” he first said, referencing the singer’s big 1980s hit “All Night Long,” which he performed that night.

'I know my grandmother is up there fondly keeping an eye on us' Prince William deliver a speech at the coronation concert praising his father's service, charity work and dedication to promoting diversity#coronation: https://t.co/iQFIRp2nC4 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/EF50sxpDMj — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 7, 2023

“As my grandmother said, when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,” he continued in the speech. “And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she’d be a very proud mother.” He went on to talk about the King’s service and how he pledged to continue doing that as

“My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve,” he said. “Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.”

The royal son, who wore a suit and striped tie, ended his speech, which can be read in full here, by talking about how proud of and grateful he was for his father and other people who serve in various areas. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he said. “I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and commonwealth. God save the King!”

William was joined by many of his fellow royal family members at the concert, including his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The event also brought out a lot of stars, including American singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who both performed during the celebration. The post-coronation event was a way for the royals and others to let loose after the formal ceremony, and they seemed to have a great time.

King Charles’ coronation was also filled with many memorable moments. William’s brother, Prince Harry, was in attendance, marking his first royal event since Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral in Sept., and he was seen spending time with his family members. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, stayed home in California during the coronation so they could celebrate Archie’s birthday.

Before William celebrated his father officially being crowned the King of the United Kingdom, he and Kate celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. The loving couple took to Instagram on Apr. 29 to share a sweet photo of the two of them hugging and posing on bikes. He wore a dark blue button-down shirt and jeans with sunglasses, and she wore a white button-down shirt with a floral pattern, jeans, and sunglasses on top of her head. “12 years,” the simple caption read.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.