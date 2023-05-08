Olivia Wilde Takes Son Otis, 9, To Dinner After Reuniting With Ex Jason Sudeikis At His Soccer Game

Olivia Wilde bonded with her son Otis, 9, on a dinner date on Sunday, May 7. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, took her oldest child to Little Dom’s, an Italian-American restaurant in Los Angeles. Olivia wore a black Adidas zip-up jacket over a white shirt with blue jeans and colorful sneakers. She also rocked a tan hat and a pair of black sunglasses. The famous actress held hands with Otis, who wore a tan jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and black Adidas sneakers.

Olivia and Otis’ dinner date happened after Olivia reunited with her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47, at Otis’ soccer game in LA over the weekend. The former couple, who also share daughter Daisy, 6, shared a big hug and had huge smiles on their faces, as they cheered on Otis during the game. Jason and Olivia have enjoyed several friendly get-togethers recently, which is surprising since the exes have been involved in a custody battle over their two children. It’s been reported that Olivia and Jason are still trying to work out an agreement over the custody of Otis and Daisy.

Olivia and Jason’s custody issues have been in the public eye ever since Olivia was served custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon in April 2022. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia said when reflecting on the matter in an August 2022 interview with Variety. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

Around the time Olivia and Jason split in 2020, Olivia started dating Harry Styles, who she met on the set of their scandal-plagued movie Don’t Worry Darling. Added to that, Olivia and Jason’s former nanny came out with alleged bombshells about their relationship. But in a rare show of unity, Olivia and Jason denied the nanny’s rumors together. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.