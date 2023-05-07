Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Reunite Again For Son Otis, 9, At Soccer Game Amid Custody Battle: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 39, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, put on a friendly display while supporting their son Otis, 9, once again by attending his soccer game in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend. The exes were photographed cheering on their oldest child as well as hugging each other and smiling at one point. They stood beside each other and appeared relaxed and comfortable throughout.

Olivia wore a white T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a tan knit cap during the outing. She also had her hair down and added sunglasses to help keep the sun out of her eyes. Jason rocked a blue hoodie, dark blue pants, white and blue sneakers, and a black and white cap. He also had glasses on and showed off some facial hair.

Olivia and Jason’s latest soccer game outing comes just two weeks after they were spotted at another one of Otis’ games. They looked just as happy around each other during that time and also shared a hug before they left. The former couple’s youngest child, Daisy, 6, wasn’t seen at either of the games.

Olivia and Jason’s friendly attitude towards each other is a bit surprising to some since they have been involved in a custody battle, which seemed to be bitter at some point, over their two children. The two are reportedly still trying to work out an agreement and Jason has apparently asked to pay “a reasonable amount” of support for his kids. A month ago, it was also reported Olivia claimed Jason wasn’t paying child support and was requesting him to pay $500K in legal fees, in court documents.

When Olivia’s not making headlines with her ex, she’s doing so on her own for her epic appearances. She recently went to the 2023 Met Gala and looked incredible in a sexy white and gold cutout dress. She also added matching dangling earrings and confidently posed on the red carpet.