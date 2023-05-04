Kate Middleton Stuns In Red Coat While Out With Prince William Ahead Of King’s Coronation: Photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Middleton – enjoyed some pre-coronation festivities on May 04. William, 40, and Kate, 41, visited the Dog & Duck Pub in London’s Soho, with Kate looking gorgeous in a vivid red coat, white dress, and matching pumps. The liner of the coat was a royal blue, meaning her outfit bore all the colors of the United Kingdom’s flag. Considering King Charles III’s Coronation is just days away, Kate might have felt a bit patriotic for this trip to the pub.

William dressed casually, opting for a light-blue button-up shirt, brown blazer, and dark pants. The trip was a chance for the Royals to rub elbows with their fellow British citizens – the couple even showed how they were taking the Elizabeth Line on the London subway/Tube to SoHo. After spending some time in the pub, Kate and William met with some people outside, according to People. William said he “just had a bit of cider” and abstained from drinking until after the weekend’s festivities. “I will drink after the coronation, but not now,” he said.

Kate previously wore the coat during a visit to Wales during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and a May 2021 launch of her book, Hold Still, per People. Since entering the public eye, Kate has earned her place as a fashion icon who is unafraid to wear the same outfit again.

All eyes will be on Kate when she attends King Charles’ Coronation on May 6. Eyes will also be on her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. Harry, 38, will attend his father’s Coronation, despite the growing rift between him and the rest of the royal family. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in the United States to look after their children – Princess Lilibet, 1, and Prince Archie, who turns 4 on King Charles’ coronation day.

Harry will reportedly spend only 24 hours in the U.K., so he can return to his home in California to celebrate his son’s birthday. King Charles will be crowned around 11 a.m., and Harry will reportedly be back in the air, heading towards the U.S., by 3 p.m.

Days ahead of the Coronation, royal expert Omid Scobie revealed that despite the bad blood over Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, he and his father have had “a somewhat regular pattern of conversation” since the book’s release. “Now, have they discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into? From what I hear, no,” Omid added. “But he has had contact with his dad.”