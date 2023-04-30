Prince Harry Reportedly Visiting London For 24 Hours During Coronation To Get Home For Archie’s 4th Birthday

When Prince Harry, 38, travels to London, England for the coronation of his father, King Charles, on May 6, he’ll only be there for 24 hours, according to The Sun. The Duke of Sussex will apparently be jetting right back to California, where he and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, and their two kids, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, live, right after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey takes place. The coronation is on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday but because of the time difference between London and the West Coast of the U.S., Harry may be able to make it back in time to celebrate some of the day with him.

“Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours,” a source told The Sun, about Harry’s plans. “He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving.”

The youngest son of King Charles will reportedly attend the event from 11am – 3pm London time, and will then be in the air on his way back to his home. Meghan and the kids plan on not attending the coronation and will be staying in California to focus on Archie’s special day. Harry’s brother, Prince William, 40, and his family, including Kate Middleton, 41, and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, are all expected to attend.

Despite reported friction between King Charles and Harry and his family in the past, the father and son have recently been keeping in touch, The Sun further reports. The King is “happy” Harry will be there to support him during the coronation and is “understanding” of why Meghan and the kids will stay in the U.S.

Harry’s appearance at the coronation will be the first time he’s made a royal public appearance since he attended the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Sept. of last year. Meghan was also with him for the emotional week and they both spent time alongside William and his family during the somber events, despite reports that there was and still is friction between the brothers.