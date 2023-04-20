Prince William & Harry’s Relationship Is Reportedly Still ‘Strained’ Ahead Of Their Father’s Coronation

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event of their father being crowned the King of England, but it will reportedly do nothing for their ongoing rift. “Things are strained,” a source told People on April 20, just weeks ahead of Charles‘ May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey. Another insider added that the royal siblings still have “no communication” and that their joint attendance will “do little to ease tensions.” They added, “I don’t think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated.”

The news follows Buckingham Palace reportedly planning a meeting between William and Harry back in January. The sit down was put into place to resolve their issues and to avoid any unnecessary drama during the coronation, according to a report from The Times. “It’s fixable,” the outlet’s source said of the brother’s feud. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit ‘we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.’ It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done.”

The insider went on to say that King Charles appeared to be on board for the meeting, while it may take a bit of convincing for William. “[Charles and William] have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction,” a second source told the outlet.

The royal siblings have been at odds for quite some time. Their relationship was clearly tested when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, but, per Harry’s new bombshell memoir Spare, the brothers also had a previous falling out when one of their confrontations led to a physical fight. During Harry’s 60 Minutes interview on January 8, the Duke of Sussex even claimed it had been “a while” since he spoke with William.

Meanwhile, Harry has been quite candid about where he stands with both his brother and his father as of late. In a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, Harry explained how his and William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, would feel about the sibling feud “I think she would be sad,” Harry said. “I think she’d be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.” As for his speaking terms with King Charles, Harry admitted, “We haven’t spoken for quite a while.” He added, “The ball is very much in their court.”