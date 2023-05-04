Prince Harry Has Reportedly Been ‘Regularly’ Speaking To Dad King Charles Since Book Release

Prince Harry is going to reunite with his estranged family at his father King Charles‘ coronation on May 6. But things may not be that awkward between Charles, 74, and Harry, 38, according to royal expert Omid Scobie, who revealed that the father-son duo have actually be in communication following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare. “I don’t think people know there has been a somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him [Harry] and his father since the release of that book,” Omid said on the UK morning show This Morning on May 2. “Now have they discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into? From what I hear, no,” Omid added. “But he has had contact with his dad.”

On the flip side, Harry has had “minimal contact” with his brother Prince William, 40, since Queen Elizabeth’ s funeral last fall, Omid said. The royal expert also clarified that Harry likely won’t be staying in the U.K. for long. “It’s to attend the ceremony and do what’s asked for him,” Omid shared. “I believe he’s open to the fact that if something’s asked of him on the day, then that could change things. He’s keen to be back in California with his own family as well.”

As for Meghan Markle, Omid claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is “protecting her peace” by skipping the coronation to stay home in California with her children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. “She is aware of how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets foot near the story,” Omid said about Harry’s wife. He added that the royal family is probably “relieved” that Meghan won’t be at the coronation, which falls on the same day as Archie’s birthday.

There was a lot of speculation about whether or not Harry and Meghan would attend King Charles’ coronation, amidst their estrangement from the British royals. Harry shared many shocking revelations about his family in his memoir, including details about an alleged fight that turned physical between Harry and William. Harry also claimed in his book that his father once made a joke about Harry’s paternity based on rumors he is actually the child of Major James Hewitt.

Despite the drama, Buckingham Palace released a statement on April 12 confirming that Harry would be at the coronation, while Meghan would not. And even though Harry has friction with his family members, The Sun reported that Charles is “happy” his youngest son will be there to support him during the coronation and is “understanding” of why Meghan and the kids will stay in the U.S.