Olivia Wilde & Margaret Zhang React To Wearing The Same Dress To 2023 Met Gala

Fashion faux pas are so out and lifting up other women is so in! Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 39, dressed to impress at the Met Gala on Monday, however, she and Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang, 29, were wearing the same ensemble! The following day, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram Story to gush over how she loved to “twin” with the fellow style icon. “Great minds,” she captioned the photo of them in the same Chloe number. “If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it Margaret Zhang.”

Margaret replied to Olivia’s endearing post by re-posting it herself on her own Instagram Story. “CUE THE STRINGS,” she captioned the re-post, along with several violin emojis. Soon after Olivia called out their duplicate ensemble, many people flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. “My 2012 Facebook prom group would never have let this happen,” one Twitter fan wrote, while another quipped, “I don’t know who either of these women are but Ms. Girl on the right ate.”

Although the Booksmart director and Margaret did wear the same dress, the key difference was the color scheme. Olivia’s gown was a heavenly white, whereas Margaret’s was the opposite in a raven-hued tone. The now-viral ensemble featured a gold guitar-shaped embellishment front and center and a turtle neck with gold sequins. The longtime Hollywood beauty paired her dress with matching gold cuffs that went up to mid-arm, while Margaret opted to forego that accessory. The latter also made the look entirely her own with stunning dark-blue tresses that gave her an edgy look.

After attending the lavish event on Monday, Olivia and her ex, Harry Styles’ latest fling, Emily Ratajkowski nearly bumped into each other while attending the same after-party. EmRata and Olivia avoided the awkward run-in at Zero Bond in New York City, but it didn’t make it any less weird as the two women have been in the headlines recently for being linked to the same pop star. Most recently, the My Body author and Harry were caught making out in Tokyo on Mar. 25, just a few months after the “As It Was” hitmaker split from Olivia.

Emily did not let that phase her, as she wowed in a sexy sheer black tulle dress that same evening. Hours earlier, while rocking a nude sheer dress, the brunette bombshell joked about meeting her next husband at the charitable event. “It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!”, she told Entertainment Tonight. As she danced away, Emily quoted the recently viral Beyonce meme. “I’m on my way to meet my [husband],” she sang.