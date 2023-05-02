Meghan Trainor Reveals Whether She & Charlie Puth Ever Kissed Aside From 2015 AMAs Lip Lock

2015 seems like a lifetime ago, but at least one of Meghan Trainor‘s fans remembers it as if it were yesterday. When Meghan, 29, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she and Miranda Lambert fielded a few questions from viewers. When it was Meghan’s turn, one viewer brought up how she and Charlie Puth kissed at the end of their performance of “Marvin Gaye” at the 2015 American Music Awards. Curious, the fan asked if Meghan and Charlie, 31, ever kissed besides that. “Yeah, I’ll give you tea,” said Meghan.

“The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye,’ [it’s a] very romantic song,” the “Mother” singer said as she reflected back on the time. “There was booze, and we made out that night in the studio. And then never again!” Host Andy Cohen pointed out that Meghan and Charlie had been swept up in the attitude of the sex jam they had made. “We were in that moment,” agreed Meghan. “That song got to me, the liquor, it was great.”

Charlie did more than lock lips with Meghan during that November 2015 performance: he got two hands of her booty, which led some to immediately wonder if these two were more than just collaborators. Sensing the rumor mill warming up, Charlie went on Twitter and said, “Before it begins…We are just friends. So Happy to perform with Meghan tonight! Thank you for all the love, everybody.”

Since that makeout sesh with Meghan, Charlie was once romantically linked to actress Danielle Campbell and singer Charlotte Lawrence. At the start of 2023, he went public with his new relationship with longtime friend Brooke Sansone.

Meghan has also found love. She and Daryl Sabara, best known as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids franchise, tied the knot in 2018. They announced in 2020 that they were expecting and gave birth to a baby boy in February 2021. In January 2023, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

