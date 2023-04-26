Meghan Trainor Talks ‘Painful’ Sex With ‘Big Boy’ Husband Daryl Sabara: ‘I Had To Ice Myself After’

Meghan Trainor, 29, is not holding back when it comes to talking about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara, 30. The singer, who is pregnant with her and the actor’s second child, sat down to record a new episode of her Workin’ On It podcast with her brother Ryan Trainor and guest Trisha Paytas, and opened about the complications she’s been having when in between the sheets. She admitted that Daryl’s penis size has caused their sex to be “painful” and wishes she could change it.

“My husband is a big boy,” Meghan said on the episode. “My p***y is broken, though. I have p***y anxiety.” After Trisha asked her if her anxiety comes from her vagina being “little” and her husband’s penis being “big,” she replied with, “Yes! To the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’.”

“I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude,” she added. The songwriter also said she went to a doctor and learned that she experiences vaginismus, which is “a spasm of the muscles surrounding the vagina that occurs against your will” that “makes the vagina very narrow and can prevent sexual activity and medical exams.”

“I was told I have something called vaginismus,” she continued. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'” Meghan then said after having her son Riley, 2, she experienced painful sex “for a year.”

“‘Do not look at me, do not touch me,'” she remembered thinking. “It took me so long to even consider having sex with him.” She called Daryl a “saint” and said he was very patient with her during that time and she “made sure he was fine.”

Meghan further went into detail and even explained what happened when she conceived her second child. “As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,” like to the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after,” she said. “And we’re not crazy, I’m a starfish — I go, ‘Get it done.’ We’re having fun, it’s great. Get it done. And then I’m icing myself and I go, ‘There’s gotta be another way.'”

When Meghan’s not being open and honest about her sex life, she’s sharing tips about being a mother. Her new book, Dear Future Mama, was released on Apr. 25 and promises a “TMI” approach in her writing about “pregnancy, birth, and motherhood.”

Check out Meghan’s latest podcast episode above.