Brooke Sansone: 5 Things To Know About Charlie Puth’s Girlfriend

Charlie Puth confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, in Dec. 2022.

Brooke works in marketing and public relations.

She’s known Charlie since childhood.

Charlie Puth, 31, introduced his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, to the world in December 2022. The Grammy Award nominee shared cute Photo Booth pics of the couple cozying up to each other, confirming that he’s off the market. Charlie and Brooke started hanging out in public last summer before he revealed that he’s “definitely” in love on The Howard Stern Show in October. Charlie didn’t name-drop his girlfriend at the time, but now we know it’s Brooke who has stolen the “Attention” singer’s heart!

Want to know more about Charlie’s girlfriend? Keep reading to get the scoop on Brooke Sansone.

Brooke is from New Jersey.

Charlie revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he and Brooke grew up together in New Jersey. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, It’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he said. When asked if he’ll propose to Brooke, Charlie responded, “If I do, certainly the media won’t know about it. And I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know about it. It becomes too much.”

She went to college in South Carolina.

Brooke graduated from the College of Charleston in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing, according to her LinkedIn.

She works in marketing and PR.

Brooke is currently employed at the NYC design firm Butter and Eggs Interiors as a digital marketing and public relations coordinator, according to her LinkedIn. She previously worked as a marketing intern, and then a social media marketing manager, at Hyer Home in Charleston.

She’s into fashion.

Brooke is a major fashionista. Along with her friend Olivia D’Angelo, she runs an IG account called The Closet Next Door, which features all different fabulous outfits and clothes.

She’s active on social media

Brooke has 23K followers on Instagram and almost 10K followers on TikTok. She posts her fashion styles and her traveling adventures on her social media platforms. She’s kept her relationship with Charlie off her social media.