Charlie Puth Announces Engagement to Brooke Sansone 1 Year After They Began Dating

Charlie Puth announced his engagement to childhood friend Brooke Sansone, less than one year after they went public with their relationship.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘yes,’” the “Attention” artist, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 7. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Alongside his sweet captioned featured a photo of him and Brooke smiling at a phone while she held up a wine glass and showed off her stunning engagement ring. The bauble appears to be a diamond teardrop.

In the second slide of Charlie’s carousel post, Brooke’s ring was in full view as she took a slice of pizza. The third snapshot featured an adorable picture of the future bride and groom sharing a cheesy slice together.

The “How Long” singer made his and the marketing coordinator’s relationship Instagram official in December 2022. Charlie uploaded a comical clip of him and Brooke sharing a NSFW tongue kiss and laughing. Two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Grammys in February.

More to come …