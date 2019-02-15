Charlie Puth Confirms He’s Dating Up & Coming Singer Charlotte Lawrence With Romantic V-Day Post

Charlie Puth took the time to ‘DTR’ with Charlotte Lawrence on the most romantic day of the year! See his sweet Valentine’s Day post for his new lady & rising star.

It’s social media official! Charlie Puth, 27, and his musician beau Charlotte Lawrence, 18, are the real deal, and they want the world to know it. The two confirmed their romance on Feb. 14, in a super romantic Valentine’s Day post! Charlie was the one to share the snap on his Instagram, posting a black and white mirror pic of them standing close together, with Charlie sweetly wrapping his arm around the fellow singer-songwriter, both of them smiling with happiness. “Happy valentine’s day ❤️” Charlie captioned the post. Very sweet — and about time!

While this is technically the first time the two lovebirds have confirmed their romance, it’s no secret the stars have been spending some time together. Just two days before V-day, on Feb. 12, they made an appearance together at Coach‘s Fall 2019 NYFW Collection event, held at the American Stock Exchange in New York City. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer stopped to take a pic with Charlotte, before she went and sat front row at the star-studded show!

Charlie may consistently dominate the airwaves with his catchy hits, but his new girlfriend is a singer on the rise! Yes, Charlotte is definitely one to watch. At just 18-years-old, she has already put out her debut EP, Young, and in September of 2018, she premiered her single “Stole Your Car” via Harper’s Bazaar. Plus, she opened for hit-maker Lauv on his fall 2018 world tour. The real question is: when will these two link up for a collab?!

Cheers to this happy couple for going public with their romance! After seeing Charlie’s post, fans were so here for the relationship. “OMGGGGGGGG TWO OF MY FAVVVVV 😍😍😍😍✨✨✨✨” one fan wrote, below their pic. We can’t say we disagree!