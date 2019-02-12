Taylor Swift & More Stars In Red & Pink Outfits That Are The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date Looks

Get ready for your big Valentine’s Day date with some celeb style inspo! Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and more stars have worn cute pink and red looks that are perfect for the occasion!

Valentine’s Day is coming up! Whether you have a big date planned with bae or need something cute to wear for drinks with your besties, there are plenty of cute red and pink outfits you could pull together. To help you get your V-Day look together, we rounded up some of our favorite on-theme looks worn by celebrities!

If there’s one celebrity who’s associated with love, it’s Taylor Swift. The 29-year-old singer has made a career out of excellent Grammy-winning love songs, so it’s no brainer that she’d also have a few good Valentine’s Day looks up her sleeves. One look of hers that can double as a V-Day date look is from the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Taylor attended the event rocking a white bandeau crop top and a red mini skirt by Calvin Klein. Simple, but super cute!

There are also some recent celeb looks that you can copy on Feb. 14. Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes teamed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Victoria’s Secret on Feb. 7, and they could not have looked more ready for the holiday. Romee dazzled in a plunging fuschia top tucked into a satin skirt of the same feminine hue. She finished her look off with bright pink heels.

Jasmine looked just as gorgeous, but opted for a different color scheme. The model looked chic in a silk white tank top with a red lip design, which she paired with a red sequin mini skirt. There’s clearly tons of ways to look sexy on Valentine’s Day, so head up to the gallery above for even more celeb style inspo!