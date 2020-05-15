Taylor Swift Through The Years: See Her Transformation From Country Crooner To ‘Lover’ Songstress

Taylor Swift has grown so much since she burst onto the scene over a decade ago. Before her special ‘City of Lover Concert’ debuts on ABC on May 17, we’re looking back at the Grammy-winner’s transformation!

Taylor Swift, 30, is on top of the world and it’s been an amazing experience watching her get there! The singer has gone from curly-haired, wide-eyed country crooner to bold, unapologetic pop star right before our eyes, and it’s been such a treat for fans to see her transformation. In addition to her style of music, her looks have transformed over the years, making her one of the most exciting superstars to watch. Her immense talent and ways of reinventing herself keep her at the top of her game. Before Taylor’s highly anticipated special, Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert, hits ABC on May 17, let’s take a look at how she’s changed over the last 14 years and how her album eras defined her image.

Between 2006-2007, Taylor was the princess of country with hit songs like “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar,” and “Our Song.” A staple of Taylor’s look during her opening era was her long, naturally curly blonde hair, cowboy boots, and endearing Nashville twang! Fans adored her vulnerability, and how she was able to put to lyrics heartache, young love, and more!

The 2008 and 2009 era saw Taylor continue to capitalize on her country roots. Taylor broke through the country music scene and beyond with her album Fearless with hit songs like “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” and “White Horse.” She kept her signature long blonde curly locks and continued to wear dresses and boots but also chose some fun-loving costumes to represent her music on tour, such as her marching band outfit that revealed a very sparkly dress underneath and her romantic renaissance style dress for the moment she crooned the story of Romeo and Juliet.

The Speak Now era began to show off less cowboy boots and more heels. Taylor’s dresses were still sparkly but some were chiffon. Her curls were a little more loose and sometimes, like for her performance of her hit song “Mean,” she’d wear her locks in a loose side braid that was different from any of the other hair styles she had shown off up to that point. Things started to change up for Taylor in between 2012 and 2013 when she released Red and took on a brand new persona that proved she wasn’t afraid to take risks. Her curls were replaced with pin straight blonde locks and bangs and her dresses were exchanged for button-down, oxford style shirts and pants or shorts whenever she hit the stage. She seemed to go for very simple solid-colored looks in these days with black, white, and of course, red, being the main ones, as she sang hit tunes like “I Know You Were Trouble,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “22!”

Taylor became a full-blown pop star when the 1989 era began. Taylor’s long hair was cut into a shoulder-length bob. Her wardrobe gave her fans a real blast from the past with ’80s-inspired pieces like multi-colored sequined jackets and skirts and colorful sunglasses. After her successful tour that season, she took on a very bold hair makeover when she dyed her locks platinum blonde for the 2016 Met Gala and kept it that way for a few months. After taking a break from music and public life, Taylor came back in 2017 with her album Reputation and proved she wasn’t the sweet little country twanger turned pop singer that most people thought she was. She brought back her curls but with an edge this time, featuring fierce fringe. She wore a number of bodysuit costumes on stage, including some snakeskin-patterned ones as well as glitter-clad ones, and added loose blazers and tie-up boots to her eclectic wardrobe.

Taylor’s music and look once again changed when she released her latest album, Lover, in 2019. Much like her music, her style went back to basics with a lot of vibrant colors. She kept her hair just past her shoulders with a slight wavy style. She also dyed the ends of her hair various pastel colors such as light blue and pink and wore a lot of pinks, purples, and yellows. It’s been such a journey watching Taylor mature into the woman that she’s become; through highs and lows, setbacks and triumphs, she’s proven to be a young woman maneuvering the world like any other, only under the spotlight.

We cannot wait to see what she shows fans when her Paris-filmed concert debuts. Watch Taylor Swift: The City of Lover Concert on ABC on May 17 at 10pm. And catch it the very next day on Disney+ and hulu streaming platforms!