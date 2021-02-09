Fall In Love With These Romantically Delicious Cocktails For Valentine’s Day

We’ve got you covered for a boozy Valentine’s Day with your boo (or gals!) Get all our favorite, yummy cocktail recipes here!

Dressed & Dapper by Mattias Horseman

Glassware: Coupette

1 part Hendrick’s Gin

1 part Aperol

1 part Yellow Chartreuse

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

Shake & Strain

Romeo and Juliette

1.5 part Mijenta Reposado

.75 part Cocci Rosso

.25 part Aperol

.50 part Pür Likor Blood orange

1 bar spoon rose water

Stir all ingredients with plenty ice, strain into a coupe. Garnish with and orange peel and a brandied cherry

Captain Morgan Sugar and Spice Mule

1.5 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

2 oz ginger beer

2 oz cranberry juice

Cranberries or lime for garnish

Combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, and Cranberry juice in a copper mule mug over. Top with ice and garnish with fresh cranberries and lime.

Plume & Petal Just Peachy

2 parts Plume & Petal Peach Wave

½ part lemon juice

½ part honey

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Garnish: lemon wheel

Combine all ingredients with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

BACARDÍ Old Cuban

2 oz. BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

2½ oz. Martin & Rossi® Prosecco

4 mint leaves

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. lime juice

2 dashes of bitters

Combine all the ingredients (except prosecco) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain, and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf float.

Proper HOT Chocolate

1 part Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

4 parts Hot Chocolate

In a mug, combine hot chocolate and Proper No. Twelve. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Citrónge Cosmopolitan

1 oz. PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

1.5 oz. Vodka

.5 oz. Cranberry Juice

.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

Orange Twist

Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled martini glass or cocktail coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

Valentini from Loulou Petite Bistro & Speakeasy

5 muddled raspberries

2 mint leaves

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 simple syrup

.5 oz yellow chartreuse

2 oz vodka.

Shaken and topped with Prosecco

Paloma & Bubbles

1 2/3 Parts Altos Plata

1 Part Grapefruit Juice

Dry Sparkling Wine To Top

Build ingredients in glass with ice and stir. Top with dry sparkling wine. Garnish with grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig (optional).

Peroni Negroni provided by Peroni Italia

0.5 Ounces Bitter Italian Aperitif

0.5 Ounces of Gin

0.5 Ounces of Sweet Vermouth

6 Ounces of Peroni

Pour all ingredients in a 0.4L glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with orange twist.

Bubble Bouquet

1.5 parts Absolut Original

0.5 parts simple syrup

7 rose petals

1-2 drops rose water

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail flute and top with champagne. Garnish with rose petals.

Heartbreaker’s Rosé

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

Muddled 6 Raspberries + 4-5 Mint Leaves

Top with Sparkling Rose

Muddle ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake on ice. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Top with Rose sparkling wine, and garnish with mint.

Cutwater Spirits Give Me Some Honey

2oz Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum

.75oz fresh lime juice

.75oz honey syrup*

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake until cold and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. *2 parts honey, 1 part water

Lemon Zest T&T

1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry

3 oz high-quality Tonic Water

Sugar & lemon zest for the rim

Bouquet of mint for garnish

Fresh ice for the glass

Combine ingredients in an ice-filled Copa or wine glass and stir. Garnish with a mint bouquet!

Tanteo Tequila Spicy Love Margarita

1 3/4 oz. Tanteo® Chipotle Tequila

1/4 oz. Mezcal

3/4 oz. Red Pepper Purée

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz. Light Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled. Rocks Glass (smoky salt rim optional). Garnish with a red pepper wedge.

Seagram’s Berry In Love Mimosa

2 ounces of Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka

½ ounce of strawberry syrup

½ ounce in lemon juice

top with champagne

Garnish with strawberry and citrus peel

Add everything to a shaker except the champagne. Shake then strain into champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with strawberry and citrus peel.

Kim Crawford Rosé-jito

4 sprigs of fresh mint

2 oz agave syrup or simple syrup

3 oz fresh lime juice

20 oz Kim Crawford Rosé

10 oz grapefruit flavored soda water

In a large pitcher, gently muddle mint with syrup. Top with lime juice, Rosé and soda. Mix well. Serve over ice and garnish with grapefruit slices.

Kombrewcha Berry Be Mine!

1 can of Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus

1 1/2 oz. Gin

1/4 oz. Creme de Violette

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

Strawberries

Muddle two strawberries in a shake tin. Add the Gin, Creme de Violette, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. Add ice to the shake tin and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and top off with Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus. Garnish with a heart shaped strawberry slice and enjoy!

Whipped Hot Chocolate

1 Part Pinnacle® Whipped Vodka

2 Parts hot chocolate

Pour into your favorite festive mug.

I Love You, But I Love Me More

1 ½ oz Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka

¾ oz Patron Citrónge

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz lychee puree

1 ½ oz Pomegranate Juice

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a chilled martini glass.

CÎROC Love Supreme

1.5 oz of CÎROC White Grape

1 oz Fresh Lime

.5 oz Premium Grenadine

.75 oz Curacao

3 Dashes of Rose Water

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Dehydrated Rose Petal

Shake, serve up and enjoy!

The Smoke Show

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

.75 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Ancho Reyes

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

1/2 Thick Rim Salt/Sugar/Tajín Mixture (Equal Parts)

Garnish with Lime Wheel

Wet coupe glass rim. Roll half rim in salt/sugar/Tajín mixture. Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel through skewer. Sprinkle Tajín mixture over top.

SKYY Sparkling Love Sangria

2 parts SKYY Infusions – Blood Orange

1 part Cranberry Juice Cocktail

0.75 parts simple syrup

0.75 lime juice

Sparkling Wine (Prosecco or Dry Champagne), top/float

Add all ingredients to punch bowl over ice. Add sparkling wine last. Garnish with Blood Orange Crescent and handful of Cranberries. Serve in wine glass over ice.

Love Struck from Morton’s Steakhouse

1.5 oz Vodka

1.5 oz Passoã Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 oz cranberry juice

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz Prosecco

Combine all ingredients except prosecco with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe or Nick and Nora glass and top with prosecco.

Grand Brulot Whipped Coffee by @victoriazcuy

1.5 oz Grand Brulot

6 oz Milk (Dairy or Non-Dairy)

1 tbsp Instant Coffee

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp water

In a small bowl, combine sugar, instant coffee and water. Whisk until peaks form. In a shaker, mix Grand Brulot, milk and ice – shake until frothy and pour into a tall glass. Spoon the instant coffee mixture over your Grand Brulot and milk and voila!

Pink French 75

1 parts Beefeater Pink

1/2 parts Lemon Juice

1/2 parts Simple Syrup

3 parts Sparkling Rosé

Build in shaking tin. Ice. Shake. Fine strain into Flutes. Garnish with heart lemon peels and heart strawberry.

Smirnoff Gold Mule

1.5 oz. Smirnoff No. 21

4 oz. Ginger Beer

1 oz. Lime Juice

Ice

Combine Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, ginger beer, and juice of two lime wedges in a glass. Stir to combine and garnish with a lime wedge.

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

2 oz Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 oz basil simple syrup

2 oz sparkling water

Mix Frankly, lemon juice, basil simple syrup, and sparkling water. Garnish with basil leaves and strawberry or

lemon slices.

Bulleit Be-Dazzle (cocktail is red)

2 parts Bulleit Bourbon

1 part Grapefruit Juice

Half part Campari/Italian bitter aperitif

Top with the 2 parts Strawberry soda

Shake the all ingredients and top with strawberry soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

The Belvedere Blackberry Collins

1.5 oz / 45 ml Belvedere Ginger Zest

0.5 oz / 15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz / 20 ml Simple Syrup

3 oz / 90 ml Ginger Beer

4-5 Blackberries

Place blackberries into a shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients except ginger beer. Shake, strain into glass, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with blackberry and mint sprig.

Flame of Love

2 oz Grey Goose vodka

¼ oz Fino sherry

Orange zest

Stir the spirits into a cocktail shaker. Strain into a well-chilled glass. Set aflame an orange zest over the drink, then use as a garnish.

Pink Cranberry Martini created by Mixologist Kat McKenna

1.5 oz Tanqueray No. TEN

2 Barspoons Whole Berry Canned Cranberry Sauce

0.5 oz Pepper/Rosemary Syrup*

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Triple Sec

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Cranberries & Rosemary Sprig

Shake all ingredients with ice. Fine strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with skewered whole cranberries and Rosemary sprig. *Pepper/Rosemary Syrup – Simmer 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water until dissolved. Add 2 sprig Rosemary and 1 tsp coarse black pepper. Let sit to cool for 20 mins. Fine strain and bottle to chill.

2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

A deep and luxurious Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of ripe boysenberry, dark cherry and cassis, coupled with scents of sweet oak and herbal spice, introduce plush, deeply concentrated, black fruit flavors bolstered by bright acidity and well-structured tannins.

Limited Edition Whispering Angel x Baccarat Gift Set

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the global reference for Provence Rosé Whispering Angel has partnered with French crystal maker Baccarat for a limited-edition gift set. The set features an artfully designed box inspired by Provence and the Chāteau d’Esclans, and opens to reveal a bottle of 2019 Chāteau d’Esclans Whispering Angel Rose with a beautifully packaged set of 2 Chāteau Baccarat glasses. The Chāteau Baccarat glasses were paired specifically with Chāteau d’Esclans and are meant to offer the best tasting experience of Whispering Angel. The gift set retails for $299 and will be sold exclusively through Wine.com starting February 1st.

Reed’s Rumble Punch

1/2 c. light rum

1/2 c. dark rum

3/4 c. fresh orange juice

3/4 c. pineapple juice

3/4 c. cranberry juice

2 tbsp. grenadine

Ice

Orange slice

Reed’s Ginger Ale

Place the rums, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, ginger ale and grenadine in a large pitcher and stir together. Fill four tall glasses with ice and divide the rum mixture among them. Garnish each glass with an orange slice and serve immediately! Use tart cherry and cranberry for the different colors!

Diplomático Raspberry Drop

45 ml Diplomático Mantuano

20 ml rosé wine

1 tablespoon raspberry jam

15 ml lemon juice

5 ml vanilla syrup

Fresh raspberries

Pour all the ingredients (except the raspberries) into a cocktail shaker. Strain twice and serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Botanical Daisy

2 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp. Maraschino Syrup

Club Soda

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add NOLET’S Silver, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, lemon, and syrup. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 Maraschino cherries.