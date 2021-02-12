Taylor Swift & More Stars In Red & Pink Outfits That Are The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date Looks

Even though Valentine’s Day festivities will look a lot different this year, that’s no less reason to dress up and celebrate love! Take a look at stars like Taylor Swift and more for some style inspriation!

Valentine’s Day is nearly here! Whether you have a big date planned with bae or need something cute to wear for drinks with your besties, there are plenty of cute red and pink outfits you could pull together. We know that Valentine’s Day will look a lot different this year, as millions continue to stay safely at home with their loved ones. But now, more than ever, this is the perfect time to celebrate the ones we love! And who doesn’t love a good excuse to dress up, even for at-home festivities? To help you get your V-Day look together, we rounded up some of our favorite on-theme looks worn by celebrities!

If there’s one celebrity who’s associated with love, it’s the Lover songstress herself, Taylor Swift. The singer has made a career out of excellent Grammy-winning love songs, so it’s a no-brainer that she’d also have a few good Valentine’s Day looks up her fashionable sleeves. One such look that she wore that can double as a V-Day date outfit is from the August 2014 premiere of The Giver. Taylor attended the event rocking a dual-toned Monique Lhuillier gown that would put any other formal attire to shame.

But if Taylor’s look is just a bit too formal for your at-home Valentine’s Day celebration, then look no further than AJ Michalka‘s cute little number! The singer and Disney alum attended the 2019 Disney ABC Television TCA Winter Press Tour in February and totally dressed for the occasion. AJ’s cute duress featured a white collar and long pink sleeves with little read hearts patterned across the fabric.

The “Potential Breakup Song” performer’s skirt also featured some vintage pleating and she matched the look with fancy red high-heel boots. AJ’s dress also featured a cute little, sparkling red heart attached to her dress collar and her hair was fashioned in a sleek, vintage style. AJ looked perfect for a casual little Valentine’s Day celebration!

Of course, there are a number of other looks to check out. Remember, Valentine’s Day is also a great day to show yourself some love, and what better way to do that than by dressing up for the holiday! There are clearly tons of ways to look cute, sexy, and stylish on Valentine’s Day, so head up to the gallery above for even more celeb style inspo!