Machine Gun Kelly Supports Pal Pete Davison At ‘Bupkis’ Premiere Without Megan Fox: Photos

Among Pete Davidson‘s supporters at the Thursday, April 27 premiere of Bupkis was Machine Gun Kelly. But his usual date for red carpets, since they began dating in 2020, was conspicuously absent. In photos of the New York City event, MGK rocked a pair of white skinny pants with a red floral design, paired with a red tank top. He wore his shock-blonde hair in a high ponytail and finished the look with sunglasses and blue sneakers — and of course, lots of heavy jewelry. His fingernails were adorned with alternating red and black nail polishes.

But while his customary colorful flourishes were there, fiancée Megan Fox was not. The duo seems to have been in turmoil since an alleged fight over “suspicious texts” in February seemingly sent them on the road to splitsville. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” an insider shared with US Weekly on March 22, noting that the high-profile couple is “very hot and cold.” Still, they were seen together in Hawaii early in April, indicating the whole thing may have blown over.

In any case, the Saturday Night Live alum appeared to having a blast at his premiere, with the show set to stream on Peacock on May 4. At the Apollo Theater Thursday, Pete went fully relaxed, in a gray hoodie pulled over his head, long denim jacket, and brown Ugg boots. He added the requisite sunglasses, as well.

MGK, it turns out, is one a number of big stars who is appearing in the series as a guest star, including Kenan Thompson, Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, J.J. Abrams, Sebastian Stan, and John Mulaney. Perhaps most notably, Chase Sui Wonders, whom Pete is currently involved in a steamy romance with, is also set to appear as a guest star.

According to an NBC description of the show, it’s “a heightened yet still fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life based on his experience growing up in Staten Island. It promises to combine grounded storytelling with the absurd elements of comedy that Davidson is known for. “