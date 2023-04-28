Kelly Ripa Urges Hunky Husband Mark Consuelos To Pose Nude: Watch

Live With Kelly and Mark beauty Kelly Ripa, 52, isn’t shy to show off her hunky husband and new co-host, Mark Consuelos, 52! During the Apr. 28 episode of the hit talk show, Kelly and her spouse chatted about stars over 50 who have posed nude, and the longtime TV personality urged him to do it. “Baring it all has no age limit… do you agree?”, Mark asked before adding, “I like it I’m for it!” When his wife of 27 years laughed, she also praised those A-listers for their “Benjamin Button” aging, hinting at how young they still look.

After reading off the list of stars who have rocked their birthday suit online, including Halle Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, and more, Kelly noted she likes to “live and let live.” The sweet couple called people’s outrage over celebrities going nude “fake outrage” before she finally asked Mark to do it. “What about you? Would you pose nude? You’re over 50,” she told Mark. And although the proud father-of-three confirmed he “would not”, Kelly was adamant that she’d love to see it. “As somebody who has seen you naked many times, I highly encourage it,” she gushed, adding a wink. “It’s a real treat!”



After the show’s Instagram account shared the clip online, many of the pair’s fans took to the comments to react to the cheeky moment. “I highly encourage it as well!!”, one admirer quipped in agreement. Meanwhile, a second added, “I love them together. They make me laugh all the time.” A third fan did not hold back and begged mark to opt out of wearing clothing. “You heard her Mark,TAKE IT OFF,” they penned. In a rare comment, a fourth admirer commended Mark for not wanting to pose naked. “U have a lot of respect saying u wouldn’t take off your clothes .love you both,” they wrote.

Mark and Kelly’s cheeky moment comes amid his second week of co-hosting the show with the mother of his children. After for former co-host Ryan Seacrest, 48, announced his exit from Live with Kelly & Ryan in Feb., it was quickly announced that her husband would be taking his place. Kelly even shed some tears when Ryan and her co-hosted their final episode on Apr. 14. “This has, without question, been the fastest six years of my life,” Kelly said of Ryan’s time on the show. “Although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I’ve gained, through this process, a younger brother slash oldest son. That’s how I feel about you. I’m so grateful that our success together on this show has led to us developing an even closer, yet also co-dependent relationship.”

Ryan co-hosted the show alongside his friend since 2017, but had decided to move on after six seasons. Mark and Kelly shared an adorable selfie on Apr. 17, to commemorate their first show together. “First day. First show. First selfie. So the adventure begins!”, she captioned the carousel of photos from the exciting day. And just one day prior, the Live Wire author posted a photo of her and Mark in bed to share how they get ready for work. “Severe prep work in progress,” she joked in the caption.