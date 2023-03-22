Halle Berry Poses Nude In Sexy New Photos After Taking A Steamy Shower

Halle Berry is sharing some “hump day self love!” The actress, 56, wore nothing but her birthday suit as she posed in front of her steamy mirror after a shower in a double photo post shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 22. She smiled for her iPhone in the mirror selfie, draping her arm across her chest to show off a chunky gold ring. Halle embraced her curly, highlighted hair for the post-shower moment, looking more gorgeous than ever. Hump day, of course, refers to Wednesday which is the middle of the week.

Her millions of Instagram followers were loving the sexy photos, taking to the comments to show their adoration for the Oscar winner. “Absolutely lovely. Your beauty is ageless,” one penned. “Thank you for sharing! Have a blessed day,” another added, while some made references to her iconic film Swordfish in which she iconically has a topless scene. “we are not worth,” a third fan dropped in the comments.

The latest post comes just a week and a half after she served in a high slit white dress at the 95th Academy Awards, looking like a grecian queen in the Tamara Ralph designed number. Of course, Halle has always been open about her fitness regime to stay looking so good — launching Re-Spin in 2017. “Discovering new, creative ways to stay active to feel inspired and energized while also making it fun when things feel mundane and monotonous has been key for my mental and physical health,” she said of the lifestyle brand back in Jan. 2021 to PEOPLE magazine.

“I have to work at [staying in shape] every day,” the mom of two also explained. “I have to think about what I put in my body via food, how I exercise and all the ways I can work hard that will allow me to be here through as many phases of the lives of my children as I can.”