Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude With A Stuffed Animal For Her 58th Birthday

Paulina Porizkova is spreading the joy for her 58th birthday. The model took to Instagram to share a sexy and happy photo of herself wearing nothing while laying on a bed and smiling. Her toned body was on full display and she covered her bottom with a piece of a white sheet while her top was covered with a blue and red stuffed animal. Her natural grey hair was down and she appeared to have little or no makeup.

“I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now,” she began the inspirational caption for the post. “#thisis58 #nofilter #betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride.”

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes!” she added. “Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it. (Total bonus points for anyone who can figure out the toy reference😉).”

Once the post went public, Paulina’s fans were eager to respond with kindness, support, and love. “I’m 49 tomorrow and feeling a bit shaky about it … Thank-you for showing it’s not old and not past it! ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, “You look great!” A third shared, “You are still beautiful and radiant and defy time.” and many others wished her a “Happy birthday.”

Paulina’s latest incredible birthday photo comes a month after she rocked black lingerie in another memorable snapshot. It included a bra and matching bottoms and she wore it underneath a red long-sleeved sweater. She also paired the look with black boots as she leaned back on a fireplace and smiled while looking to the side. The beauty talked about proudly being the “grandmother of five”, in the caption, and revealed she knitted the sweater she was wearing. “So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today,” she also wrote.