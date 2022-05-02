Paulina Porizkova Stuns In Gorgeous Selfie & Starts ‘Old & Ugly’ Trend To Tell Off Hater

In response to a critic who called her 'old and ugly,' Paulina Porizkova started a Twitter hashtag to unite others who also refuse to be age-shamed!

Paulina Porizkova refuses to let the haters bring her down! Just days after someone called her “old and ugly” on social media, the model embraced her critics’ words by using them to start a viral hashtag on Twitter. Paulina posted a stunning selfie of herself looking incredible with the caption, “The love continues! 57 and proud! Keep posting your wonderful beautiful selves and tag #oldandugly so we can keep sharing the [love].”

The hashtag went viral on the social media site, with others posting their own photos and using the hashtag to embrace their beauty. Hundreds of people responded to Paulina’s post with selfies, with others uplifting them with mostly positive comments to spread the love. As Paulina has aged, she has not shied away from continuing to show herself off on social media, even though it’s earned her criticism from faceless haters.

On April 29, Paulia publicly responded to someone who dissed one of her bikini posts. The commenter slammed Paulina for continuing to post bikini photos “at [her] age,” and told her that it must be hard for her to be getting “old and ugly.” This comment is what sparked her viral Twitter hashtag.

In direct response to the bikini critic, Paulina wrote, “This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty.” She also clarified that there is “no such thing as old and ugly,” just in case anyone wasn’t getting her message.

After posting her response, Paulina was flooded with loving comments from those who support her decision to proudly post whatever she wants on her page. Hopefully this will teach the haters to let her — and everyone else — be free!

