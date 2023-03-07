Paulina Porizkova, 58, Rocks Black Lingerie As She Embraces Aging In New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is always showing off her incredible figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 58-year-old posed in her living room wearing a black lace lingerie set and a hand-knit sweater while she spoke about embracing aging.

Paulina posted the photo to her Instagram wearing a tiny, sheer black lace balconette bra that revealed ample cleavage styled with a pair of matching, low-rise panties. The model put her incredible toned abs and tiny waist on display in this look and she accessorized with a pair of black leather Tamara Mellon midcalf pointed toe-boots and an oversized, bright red cardigan sweater that she made herself. She had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves as she smiled from ear to ear.

Paulina posted the gorgeous photo with the caption, “Almost 58? Grandma, knitting, fireplace? Check, check, check, check! I’m the proud step grandma of five. I’ve knitted the sweater I’m wearing- and yes, I’m standing by a fireplace. So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today. #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #grandma #graypride #gettingbetterwithage #nofilter. And those killer boots are @tamaramellon, pricey but unbelievably comfortable with their special pillow-top insoles.”

Paulina has been on a roll with her sexy Instagram photos lately and aside from this look, she recently posted a photo of herself completely naked with a strapless green sequin dress covering up her body. She held the dress to her body while showing off her long, toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe silver sequin pumps.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Paulina was her animal print bikini while on vacation. Paulina posed on the beach wearing a super tiny leopard print triangle bikini top with a pair of matching side-tie, low-rise bottoms.