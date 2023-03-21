Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude To Show Off Her New Revolve Shoe Collection: Photo

Jennifer Lopez is stunning in nearly nothing for her new shoe collection with Revolve. The 53-year-old triple threat has officially launched her new shoe line with the online clothing and accessories retailer and celebrated by sharing a promo shot of herself posing while wearing nothing but a lace-up heel on her left foot. In the sexy snap, which can be seen here, the “Get Right” hitmaker sat on the floor with her leg that donned the silver heel under her, while her other bare leg stretched out in front of her. She held the matching heel over her shoulder and toward the camera, so fans could get a good look at it.

Jennifer’s straightened hair was styled in youthful pigtails, which cascaded elegantly down her shoulders and back, strategically covering up the side of her bottom that faced the camera. Her makeup artist gave her a sultry smokey eye, and her skin looked flawless in the gorgeous photo. The sexy snap was posted to the days-old Instagram account specifically created for JLo’s collaboration with Revolve.

The glitzy launch party for Jennifer’s collab with Revolve took place on March 18 at a venue that offered stunning views of Los Angeles lit up at night. The Grammy winner shined in a metallic green and silver dress by Julien Macdonald that featured a high slit and bold cutouts on the torso. Jennifer paired the glamorous gown with a dark gray furry jacket and thick gold drop earrings. She completed her look with beautiful strappy lavender pumps that are not available on Revolve’s website. Her hair was slicked back behind her ears and parted on the side.

A video from the event shared by the Marry Me star on Instagram revealed that Chloe and Halle Bailey, Christina Milan, and more were in attendance. It also showed off synchronized swimmers and fun cocktails and hors d’oeuvres that were offered.

Upon launching her new line, Jennifer gushed that she loves the 16-shoe collection because of its “fashion forward” designs. “It’s different from other collections because Revolve is more fashion-forward,” she told Footwear News in an interview published on March 20. “And more of what I like to call the JLO aesthetic: glam, sexy and powerful but at the same time classic.”

“Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life — so much detail goes into every shoe,” she further raved in an interview with PEOPLE. “I love the creative process and then seeing it come to life. For me, being a part of the lead-up to the day ensures that I go in ready and we get the best outcome.”