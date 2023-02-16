Chlöe Bailey & Chris Brown Embrace In New Photo As They Tease Upcoming Song

Chris Brown and Chlöe Bailey are turning up the heat and teasing their upcoming new song together! In a pic [SEE HERE] posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday, February 16, the Chloe X Halle beauty, 25, pressed herself up against Chris, 33, in a dreamily lit setting. She wore a sultry black full-length dress and accessorized with several silver rings, and styled her long hair down for the stunning pic. Chris wore an oversized black coat and sneakers as he leaned his head against Chlöe’s and placed his hands seductively on her hips. “2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrownofficial,” she captioned the pic. She revealed the release date to be February 24.

Some high-profile followers took to the comments section to react, including Bebe Rexha. “Omg icon,” she wrote, while Chris himself reacted with a simple flame emoji. Chlöe also took to TikTok and IG stories to share a video clip of a photo shoot. She rocked an eye-popping red latex mermaid style dress as she posed for the camera. “How does it feel?” she captioned the video, along with a red heart.

Chlöe, whose sister Halle is about to star in Disney’s live action Little Mermaid remake, opened up about what fans can expect as she continues to make music with her. “What people can look forward to musically from us as a duo is definitely more!” she told Complex in January. “My sister and I have been traveling the world. Separately, we have been taking in our own experiences. Now, you will get both perspectives in the studio. I think there are two completely individual perspectives—now, in our new music, and all on the same songs.

As for her incredible appearance and super sexy outfits, she’s spoken out about that, as well. “You know, I love wearing cute fitted clothes and feeling snatched,” she told Complex. “But then there are also some days when I don’t feel like that. I am learning to celebrate myself in all shapes, moods, and sizes. So, as long as the inside feels good, that will show on the outside. And it is important to celebrate your mind, body, and spirit—all of it!”