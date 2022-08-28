Chlöe Bailey Stuns In Silver Corset Dress At The 2022 VMAs

Chlöe Bailey, 24, showcased a gorgeous outfit at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The R&B singer attended the Aug. 28 event in New Jersey wearing a sparkling silver corset dress with a sexy slit. Chlöe also wore a pair of heels, as well as a bracelet and earrings that matched her stunning dress. She had her dark hair tied up in a stylish ponytail for the star-studded show.

The young superstar is nominated for her first MTV Video Music Award tonight. She’s up for Best R&B Video for “Have Mercy,” her debut solo single, and her lead single from her upcoming debut solo album. Chlöe actually performed the song at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Chlöe is up against fellow nominees Alicia Keys, H.E.R, Normani, The Weeknd, and Summer Walker.

Chlöe rose to prominence as one half of the R&B sibling duo Chloe x Halle with sister Halle. She received her first Grammy nomination last year for her song “Do It.” While she’s been flourishing as a solo artist, Chlöe assured fans that her individual success doesn’t mark the end of Chloe x Halle’s career during an interview with Apple Music’s The Dotty Show last November.

“Just because we go off and do our own solo things doesn’t mean that we’re broken up,” she said. “When sis went to London [to film the live-action The Little Mermaid] we didn’t break up. In that time we both had separation anxiety and I was like, ‘I miss my sis. What do I do? What do I do?’ I had to do a lot of soul searching to figure out, OK, what’s my purpose?” Chlöe said turning to her music was “therapeutic,” adding, “I just was sitting on it and making music and I was like well, I can’t just have it sit on my hard drive. We were apart for so long so I was like, well maybe it’s time.”

The MTV VMAs are airing live at 8pm ET/PT, and will be simulcast across The CW, along with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.