Chloe x Halle Walk Oscars Red Carpet In Daring, Ultra High-Slit Outfits

Chloe x Halle stepped out in bright aqua and dark purple dresses that had only one shoulder strap each and showed off a lot of leg as they held hands on the Oscars red carpet.

Chloe x Halle got a lot of attention on March 27 when they showed up to the 2022 Oscars looking incredible and sexy! The R&B duo, which includes sisters Chloe Bailey, 23, and Halle Bailey, 22, posed on the red carpet of the big event in different skin-showing dresses that had similar features on them, including very high slits that helped them flaunt a lot of leg. They held hands while in front of cameras and looked as gorgeous as could be.

Chloe’s dress was dark purple and made of a velvet material. It went across only one shoulder and kept both of her shoulders bare as the high slit went all the way up to the side of her torso area. She paired the look with matching purple platform heels and had her hair in a high up do as she flaunted flattering makeup that included purple eyeshadow. She also accessorized with dangling earrings to top everything off.

Halle, on the other hand, wore a bright aqua dress with one shoulder strap. It had a cut-out section on one side that helped to reveal a bit of her stomach area and a high slit that went up to the top of one leg. She also had her hair up with some curly strands hanging down and wore matching aqua heels. Like her sister, she topped it off with dangling earrings.

Chloe and Halle’s appearance at the Oscars comes in the midst of their success as both singers and actresses. They teamed up for music in 2011 and have released two studio albums since then along with many other music releases. They’ve also gone on tour with various big acts, including Beyonce, Andra Day, and Jay-Z.

As far as their upcoming acting projects, Chloe stars in the 2022 film Jane while Halle is starring in the highly-anticipated remake of The Little Mermaid, which is set to come out next year.