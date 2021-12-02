See Pic

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Cozy Up In Cute ‘Date Night’ Photo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Actors Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a sweet snap from their date night. They still looked smitten after 25 years of marriage.

More in love than ever! Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 50, proved they still had that spark while sharing a cozy date night snap on Dec 1. The Live With Kelly And Ryan hostess glowed while sitting beside her husband of 25 years. She let her blonde tresses down in loose waves while rocking a slinky black cami with pearls. Mark was dressed to match, looking handsome in a black sweater. Talking about their night out, the Riverdale star captioned their photo, “Table for 2..date night with my fave.”

The cute couple first met while working on the daytime soap All My Children in 1995. Talking about the moment she first saw Mark during a Radio Andy interview in August 2018, Kelly said, “When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.” They eloped in Las Vegas on May 1 1996 and welcomed son Michael, 24, a little over a year later in June 1997. They are also parents to Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

Mark sent a heartfelt message to his love to mark her birthday on Oct. 2, writing, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore.”

kelly ripa mark consuelos
Kelly and Mark met on the set of ‘All My Children’ In 1995 and eloped in Las Vegas a year later. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Kelly also opened up about why she and Mark are such a good match in April 2020, telling SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce, “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”