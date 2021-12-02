Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Cozy Up In Cute ‘Date Night’ Photo
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a sweet snap from their date night. They still looked smitten after 25 years of marriage.
More in love than ever! Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 50, proved they still had that spark while sharing a cozy date night snap on Dec 1. The Live With Kelly And Ryan hostess glowed while sitting beside her husband of 25 years. She let her blonde tresses down in loose waves while rocking a slinky black cami with pearls. Mark was dressed to match, looking handsome in a black sweater. Talking about their night out, the Riverdale star captioned their photo, “Table for 2..date night with my fave.”
Mark sent a heartfelt message to his love to mark her birthday on Oct. 2, writing, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore.”
Kelly also opened up about why she and Mark are such a good match in April 2020, telling SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce, “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”