Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Look So In Love In Throwback Pic From Her 51st Birthday: ‘Lets Go Back’

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her and her husband Mark Consuelos smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes while outside in tropical area.

Kelly Ripa just turned 51 a week ago but she’s already reminiscing on the incredible moment! The talk show host shared a cozy photo of her and her husband Mark Consuelos, 50, looking at each other and smiling while standing outside in a nice location and revealed it was taken around her special day in the caption. “#fbf hard to believe it was one week ago. ♥️🔥🎂🌴🐠,” it read.

In the sweet snapshot, the loving couple matched in black outfits and looked as happy as could be. She wore a tank top while he wore a T-shirt and the pic received a lot of compliments in the comments section. Mark also responded with, “Let’s go back,” and three red heart emojis.

A week before Kelly shared her latest pic, she shared a similar one that showed them standing by rocks and a gorgeous sunset. She also added a photo of her and her hubby standing in front of a huge birthday cake while celebrating her birthday on live television. “Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean! 🎂🎉,” she exclaimed in the caption.

Kelly and Mark are known for often sharing posts about their love and admiration for each other, so her latest ones are not too surprising. On Kelly’s actual 51st birthday, she and the actor fed cake to each other during their time on her show and he also paid tribute to her with his own PDA-filled photo of them at the beach as well as a sweet message to go along with it.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you,” he wrote. “I love you, Happy Birthday amore.’”

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 and share three children, including Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. They first met while filming the soap opera All My Children together.