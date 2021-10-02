Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute To Wife Kelly Ripa On Her 51st Birthday: ‘My Forever Girl’

The ‘Riverdale’ actor shared a sweet message to Kelly Ripa, where he listed all the wonderful things she is to him, with a series of romantic photos on his Instagram.

Mark Consuelos is as in love with his wife Kelly Ripa as ever. The 50-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Saturday October 2 to wish his wife a happy 51st birthday! Mark posted four photos that he took with Kelly at sunset, and the pair couldn’t look more in love with each other. In one photo she cuddled up to him, while in the second the couple looked like they were going in for a kiss. The last photo they shared was a shot of the actor grabbing her waist and the pair laughing.

Kelly looked gorgeous in the photos, as she wore a black dress and golden necklace. Mark rocked a simple black polo and jeans. The All My Children star gushed over how much he loves his wife in the birthday message. “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you,” he wrote. “I love you, Happy Birthday amore.'”

The pair who have been married for 25 years have never been shy about sharing their love for each other! Mark surprised Kelly during Friday’s episode of her show Live With Kelly And Ryan to start her birthday festivities a little early! The pair kissed and fed each other cake during a steamy segment on the morning show. In September, the two spoke about how they like to use “sexy time” to settle any issues that crop up in their marriage. It’s no surprise that the couple still keep their relationship fresh, and they’ve posted plenty of photos of themselves sharing PDA moments.

Even though Kelly and Mark have a strong intimate connection, it has led to some awkward moments with their kids. The pair have three children together: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Kelly told a hilarious and cringe-worthy story about Lola walking in on them having sex in a 2019 episode of Live. Michael opened up about his feelings about his parents’ sexy Instagram posts in an August interview. “I’m a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that’s the very reason why, because I’ve seen this nonsense, and I want no part of this,” he said.