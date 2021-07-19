Kelly Ripa Rocks Sexy Swimsuit As Shirtless Husband Mark Consuelos Ogles Her Backside — Photo

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of her and her husband Mark Consuelos enjoying time under the sun while showing off their playful side with each other.

Kelly Ripa, 50, is showing off her and her husband Mark Consuelos‘ flirty ways in her latest Instagram pic! The talk show host was rocking a black one-piece swimsuit while leaning down with her behind out in the epic outside snapshot, which was posted on July 19, and the hunky 50-year-old actor was standing behind her while shirtless. He was looking down at her backside with an open mouth and shocked yet impressed expression as the sun shined down on the two of them.

“When the end is in sight……😜,” Kelly cheekily captioned the post, which was met with a lot of responses. “Okay🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️,” Mark, himself, responded while one follower wrote, “Lol…. Please never lose your humor and your spirit 🙌🏻🙏🏻😆.” Another shared, “This is the best pic” and yet another called them “hilarious.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly and Mark have showed off their loving and playful marriage on social media. Back in May, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and Kelly made sure to show off a romantic gift she received from her hubby. It was a book that included photos of some of their most memorable moments together over the years and the doting wife couldn’t help but gush over it in the captions for pics she shared.

“Best gift ever..” and “This beautiful life…” she wrote over photos showing the book’s contents, which included a snapshot of the day they got married in 1996 and other snapshots from the days their three kids, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, were born. Another pic showed the sweet message Mark wrote to Kelly at the beginning of the book.

“Happy 2th Anniversary,” it started. “If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me – and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark.”