Kelly Ripa Shares Mark Consuelos’ ‘Best Gift Ever’ As She Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram story to share pics of the thoughtful and sentimental gift her husband Mark Consuelos gave to her on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 50, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1 and it turned out to be quite the loving event for both of them! The talk show host took to her Instagram story to share snapshots of what appeared to be a book the actor gifted her in honor of the many memorable moments they’ve had together over the years and it was the sweetest. “Best gift ever..” and “This beautiful life…” she wrote in captions over the epic photos that were on the pages.

The pics showcased included one of the happy couple on the day they were married in Las Vegas, NV back in 1996. They were smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes as they stood with their arms around each other. Other photos showed their three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18, as newborns and one showed a typed out message from Mark that was at the beginning of the book.

“Happy 2th Anniversary,” it started. “If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me – and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark.”

Kelly and Mark’s 25th anniversary proves their commitment to each other is stronger than ever and has been since they started to date back in the 1990s after meeting on the soap opera All My Children. They brought the romance of their characters, Hayley and Mateo, to real life when they got hitched and started their own family. They have seemed inseparable and often comment on their love for one another in interviews or on social media.

“What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive couple. I always think of us as politically progressive…we’re progressive people,” Kelly recently said about their marriage on the Double Date podcast. “And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.”