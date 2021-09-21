News

Kelly Ripa Reveals How Mark Consuelos Uses ‘Sexy Time’ To Settle Issues In Their Marriage

After watching ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ together, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed how they overcome their own marriage struggles.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos shared some intimate details about their marriage during the Sept. 20 episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan. While discussing HBO’s new show, Scenes From A Marriage, Kelly, 50, revealed that the Riverdale actor, also 50, likes settling their difficulties by engaging in some “sexy time”.

The big reveal came after the couple, who have been married for 25 years, shared that they had recently started watching Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac‘s new series. Mark was guest-hosting Live with Kelly on Monday, when he revealed that he thought the lead actors were going to “do sexy time” after having a “life-changing” conversation.

“Yeah, but you think that about everything,” Kelly teased. “There are scenes in The Godfather, and he’s like, ‘I thought for a minute they were going to [do it].'”

“Listen, that’s how I deal with stress,” he said, as the audience clapped and hollered, while likely imagining him in those specific scenarios. Kelly went on to explain that her husband likes to “nip things in the bud” by asking, “Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.”

And that sounds about right because in 2019, Kelly and Mark previously shared that their daughter once walked in on them having sex. At the time, Kelly told the Live audience that their daughter, Lola, reacted to the situation by saying, “You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray.”

Kelly and Mark share three children together: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

 