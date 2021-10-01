Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Kiss & Feed Each Other Cake During Steamy PDA Moment On ‘Live’

The longtime television host was all smiles during the Oct.1 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan when she received the sweetest surprise from her husband.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and husband Mark Consuelos, 50, sure know how to keep the romance alive. On the Oct. 1 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the love birds kissed and shared a steamy moment ahead of Kelly’s birthday!

During the episode, Kelly was joined by a very special guest — her husband of 25 years, Mark! He surprised his sweetheart with a cake and a bouquet of white roses. Applause and cheers roared from the audience, as her hubby wheeled out a serving cart with her nice surprises on top. ‘Oh my God!’ Kelly exclaimed while Mark presented her with the bouquet. Check out the sweet moment in the second slide in the below post.

‘Oh my gosh, my favorite!’ she continued with a gasp before they bent over to sniff the white roses. “Thank you, sweetheart,’ Kelly exclaimed as Mark pushed the cart to the center of the stage in front of her. “Thank you, thank you,” she continued.

The actress was then told that the cake had a ‘special Kelly filling.’ “The top is red velvet and the bottom is buttercream, lemon buttercream,” Mark added before playfully feeding a bite to his love. “Mmm,” Kelly exclaimed as she took a bite of cake. “Thank you so much, guys. Thank you all, love you guys.” The longtime lovebirds, who have been married for 25 years, then shared a tender kiss.

This isn’t the first time the love birds have shared a steamy moment in front of an audience. During the Sept. 20 episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the couple shared some intimate details about their marriage. While discussing HBO’s new show, Scenes From A Marriage, the television host revealed that the Riverdale actor likes settling their difficulties by engaging in some “sexy time”

“Listen, that’s how I deal with stress,” he said, as the audience clapped and hollered, while likely imagining him in those specific scenarios. Kelly went on to explain that her husband likes to “nip things in the bud” by asking, “Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.”

The lovebirds share three children together>: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, and have an incredible connection which they are not ashamed to put on full display.