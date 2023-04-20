‘RHUGT’s Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Break Down Their Finale Fight: ‘We Had A Moment’ (Exclusive)

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton had a rare fight on the Real Housewives:Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 finale that no one saw coming. The dynamic duo ended their week-long trip to Thailand with a big argument in the car over drama from season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which filmed a few months before RHUGT season 3. Alexia was upset that Marysol didn’t defend her when Alexia fought with Adriana de Moura‘s date at Nicole Martin‘s engagement party. And Marysol didn’t appreciate that Alexia outed the fact that Marysol isn’t legally married to her husband Steve. Alexia and Marysol appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast together in March and reflected on their spat in Thailand.

“We had our moment,” Alexia, 55, EXCLUSIVELY said. “It was a moment that we had to have, where she acknowledged and understood the way I was feeling, and I said I was sorry if I hurt her or if I said something that could’ve hurt her as well. We fight like sisters. I’m never going to not love my sister or have her back or defend her. But I felt like I needed to say that.”

Marysol, 56, explained how the longtime best friends overcame their fight on RHUGT. “There’s something that’s very important for the two of us. We know that we do not let anything from the show carry into our life and our personal relationship,” she said. “It is very separate and we do not let it affect our relationship. It’s a no.”

Like Alexia and Marysol, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac, also came on RHUGT with their own drama from their respective shows. Alexia explained that the dynamics on RHUGT 3 were unique because almost the entire cast had recently finished filming the shows that they’re on, before they flew to Thailand.

“You come with these things. You transfer them onto the trip,” Alexia said on the podcast. “There were things that happened in the season that you did not like, that you didn’t really address, and you just kind of move forward until it becomes explosive and a thing like that.”

Luckily, Alexia and Marysol made up before they flew home from Thailand. They shared a warm hug at the end of the finale and promised each other that they’ll be friends, and sisters, forever.

Alexia and Marysol’s interview on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. They also talk about why they didn’t get along with Leah McSweeney, reveal who the biggest pot-stirrer on the trip was, and much more.