Alexia Nepola Shades Jen Shah: 'I Didn't Care' To Hear About Her While Filming 'RHUGT' (Exclusive)

Alexia Nepola tells HollywoodLife why she didn't think Jen Shah's legal situation was 'interesting' or 'fascinating' to talk about on 'RHUGT'.

March 24, 2023
Filming on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 began just days after Jen Shah plead guilty to her involvement in the telemarketing scheme in July 2022, so naturally her crimes were a major topic of conversation on the trip, since her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were there. But Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola was not interested in hearing about Jen — or who gave Heather her black eye — in Thailand, as she explained on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.

“I feel like we learned more about Mormonism than about Jen Shah. Which I was actually grateful for,” Alexia, 55, EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Cause I didn’t really care. To me, that was more interesting and more fascinating than Jen Shah. Like I don’t want to know about the fraud she committed. You can just look it up online if you’re interested in that.”

Alexia did say that there was one thing she learned about the Jen Shah situation on RHUGT. “The only thing we learned was that a lot of people thought she was innocent, including I think Heather and Whitney, until she pleaded guilty,” Alexia shared.

The mom-of-two also acknowledged that she “never thought” Heather would tell the group who really gave her the black eye on the most recent season of RHOSLC. The truth of the black eye is still a mystery to the fans, as well.

And while Alexia wasn’t interested in hearing about Jen Shah, she was intrigued by all the talk about Mormonism from Heather and Whitney.

“I found it really fascinating. I didn’t know anything about Mormonism or that it even existed,” Alexia shared. “Especially from her [Heather]. You know, both of them were actually part of the church, and then detached from it. So I wanted to talk more about that than about Jen or her [Heather’s] black eye,” she added.

Over 5 months after RHUGT season 3 wrapped filming, Jen was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for defrauding hundreds of mostly senior citizens out of millions of dollars. The Bravo star was informed of her sentencing in a New York City courthouse on January 6. Over a month later, Jen reported to prison on February 17, leaving behind her husband, Sharrieff, and their sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. She’s serving time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Alexia and co-star Marysol Patton‘s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. They talk about their experience on RHUGT, including their issues with Leah McSweeney, the cause of their rare fight in Thailand, and more!

