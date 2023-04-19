Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hold Hands & Twin In Navy Jackets On Romantic NYC Stroll

Nothing but love! Blake Lively, 35, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 46, took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday and were seen holding hands while on a romantic stroll. The proud mom, who gave birth to the couple’s fourth child in Feb., rocked a navy blue wool coat over her beige-colored cardigan. Blake completed the casual, yet trendy, ensemble with black sweatpants, sunglasses, and New Balance sneakers.

The Deadpool star twinned with his better half in a navy blue jacket, but styled his ensemble a tad differently. Ryan opted for a light-yellow button-up shirt, khaki-colored trousers, and white sneakers. The father-of-four completed his look with a bright-blue beanie and clear eyeglasses during the chilly afternoon. In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, the lovebirds were also seen running to catch a “walk” crossing light and were smiling from ear to ear.

Ryan and his wife’s outing in the Big Apple comes five days after he opened up about how he and Blake have adjusted to having four children during an interview with ET Canada on Apr. 14. “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great,” Ryan joked about his kids with Blake. “They have a private Instagram account that I follow.” He also quipped that when they expanded from two kids to three it was a “huge jump”, however, their recent edition was not as drastic. “Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed,” Ryan added. “But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Blake recently took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to show off her various bikini looks just two months after she gave birth. “she sells seashells down by the seashore,” she captioned the carousel of vacation photos. In the third slide, Ryan rocked a simple white tank top and rolled up his khaki pants to enjoy a seaside stroll. The power couple also posed for a silly selfie with their respective mothers, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively. The Gossip Girl alum later wowed in a black cut-out swimsuit towards the end of the post. “And by the way…you look like you never had children…how do you do it? Ryan isn’t too shabby himself! Happy Easter,” one admirer sounded off in the comments of Blake’s post-baby photos.

The 46-year-old seemingly confirmed the birth of their latest edition during an interview with CNBC’s Power Lunch on February 13. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here,” he said. After he was asked about the baby’s sex, Ryan doubled down and kept his lips sealed. “I ain’t tellin,” he quipped. “This ain’t a birth announcement.” After Blake took to Instagram on Feb. 12, sans a baby bump, many took it as confirmation that she had officially given birth. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy,” she captioned the carousel of family photos. She and her hubby also share three other kids: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.