Ryan Reynolds Shares How He & Blake Lively Have Adjusted To Having 4 Kids: ‘We Love It’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loving life with their big happy family! A few months after Blake, 35, gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, Ryan, 46, did an interview with ET Canada on April 14 and revealed how the family is holding up with their new addition. And in classic Ryan Reynolds fashion, the Deadpool actor cracked a joke when he talked about his kids. “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great,” he said about his four children. “They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”

After getting the joke out of his system, Ryan explained on a serious note that while going from two kids to three kids “was a huge jump” for him and Blake, having a fourth child wasn’t as much of a major transition. “Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed,” he said. “But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Ryan also mentioned to ET Canada that both he and Blake always wanted to have a lot of children, since they each come from big families. “I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest,” he said. Ryan and Blake are proud parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple’s fourth child was born sometime in Feb. 2023 and the little one’s name and sex have not yet been revealed.

Blake revealed that she welcomed her new baby on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12) with a conspicuous pic without a baby bump. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she captioned the photo (as seen above), in which she stood alongside Ryan and his mom Tammy Reynolds. The day after, Ryan confirmed the couple’s new addition during CNBC’s “Power Lunch” and said that “everyone’s doing fantastic.” The Free Guy star also joked that their house is “a zoo” now that they have four kids.

Ryan and Blake’s oldest daughter, James, was born in 2014, about two years after Blake finished her time on Gossip Girl. Inez was born in Sept. 2016. Betty, who was named after Blake’s drink mixer company, Betty Buzz, after, was born on Oct. 4, 2019.