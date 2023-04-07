Blake Lively Rocks Bikini & Black Swimsuit On Vacation Two Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Just two months after welcoming her fourth child, Blake Lively wowed in several swimsuits while vacationing with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Apr. 7.

Hot momma! Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, 35, took to Instagram on Friday to show off a series of sexy swimsuit photos while on a vacation with her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, 46, and other family members. “she sells seashells down by the seashore,” the proud mom-of-four captioned the carousel of photos. In the first slide, Blake rocked a geometric-print Follow Suit bikini, which she accessorized with a seashell necklace and what appeared to be overalls. She also showed off her figure-hugging geometric-print pants, which she also wore with the same bikini top.

The A Simple Favor star later switched things up with a black one-piece swimsuit by the pool. Blake smiled big in the fifth slide, while she went makeup-free and allowed her golden tresses to flow down in loose waves. That swimsuit featured a cut-out design on the front, tiny straps, and a high-waisted bottom. In the third photo, her husband of 10 years rocked a white tank top and khaki pants while taking a stroll on the beach with Blake.

Since the 35-year-old welcomed her fourth child with Ryan just two months ago, many of her 38.9 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to the sexy snapshots. “Ooo lalaaaa!”, her sisterRobyn Lively, 51, quipped, while a fan added, “BLAKEEEEEE [sic] OMGGGG.” Blake’s personal hair stylist, Jennifer Yepez, also couldn’t help but gush over the new vacation photos. “Mamasita,” she commented, along with a series of fire emojis.

blake bikini pics
Blake Lively welcomed her fourth child some time in Feb. 2023. (Shutterstock)

That same day, the Deadpool star and father to Blake’s children, took to Instagram to post a selfie with his mom, Tammy Reynolds. Ryan rocked a yellow linen button-up shirt, while he held his mom close, while she looked elegant in a white t-shirt. Blake’s round up of vacation photos also include a selfie with Tammy and Blake’s mom, Elaine Lively. It would appear that it a full-blown family holiday as they all celebrated spring break.

As many know, Blake and Ryan have welcomed four kids during their marriage. Their adorable family includes daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The family’s recent edition, born sometime in Feb. 2023, name has not yet been revealed. James was born in 2014, about two years after Blake finished her time on Gossip Girl, while Inez was born in Sept. 2016. Betty, who Blake named her drink mixer company, Betty Buzz, after, was born on Oct. 4, 2019. The proud momma bear debuted her most recent baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC on Sept. 14, 2022, about five months before she gave birth.

