Paris Jackson Wears Black Bikini Top Heading To Coachella Party For Lucky: Photos

Paris Jackson knew the assignment when she arrived at the Lucky party thrown during Coachella on Sunday. The stunning daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, dressed Indio Valley-apropos in a black bikini top and ripped denim for a fun fete in the desert. Walking alongside her photo-ready puppy, Paris easily stole the spotlight in a celeb-heavy crowd looking their A-list best.

The actress’s appearance comes after a bevy of beauties had already descended upon the famed music festival to make their mark a day earlier. Kourtney Kardashian surprised husband Travis Barker, who was rocking out with Blink-182, Kendall Jenner danced to rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny’s set and Camila Cabello locked lips with her ex Shawn Mendes. While Paris may not have had romance on her Coachella playlist like the others, her fashion was enough to keep her name on everyone’s lips.

As fans know, Paris has dabbled in her own music making, making it pretty obvious she was there to enjoy the incredible lineups as well as the fashion scene. And when she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, Paris keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

As for growing up with a one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Paris previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell on No Filter.